salesforce.com inc. (CRM) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) Contrasting side by side

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 157 8.22 N/A 1.53 100.91 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for salesforce.com inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us salesforce.com inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for salesforce.com inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 2 26 2.93 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$182.61 is salesforce.com inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 27.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.4% of salesforce.com inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.49% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.3% of salesforce.com inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% are Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8% Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96%

For the past year salesforce.com inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors salesforce.com inc. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.