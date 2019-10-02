salesforce.com inc. (CRM) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Comparing side by side

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 150 2.81 841.67M 1.53 100.91 MongoDB Inc. 138 0.00 46.08M -1.95 0.00

Demonstrates salesforce.com inc. and MongoDB Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has salesforce.com inc. and MongoDB Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 559,360,669.90% 7.7% 4% MongoDB Inc. 33,381,628.51% -44.9% -14.7%

Liquidity

salesforce.com inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, MongoDB Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. MongoDB Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for salesforce.com inc. and MongoDB Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 0 13 3.00 MongoDB Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

The upside potential is 26.98% for salesforce.com inc. with average target price of $187.54. MongoDB Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $173.17 average target price and a 43.75% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that MongoDB Inc. looks more robust than salesforce.com inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.4% of salesforce.com inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.3% of MongoDB Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% are salesforce.com inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of MongoDB Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8% MongoDB Inc. -8.2% -3.01% 7.18% 62.4% 158.1% 71.03%

For the past year salesforce.com inc. was less bullish than MongoDB Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors salesforce.com inc. beats MongoDB Inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.