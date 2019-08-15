salesforce.com inc. (CRM) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Comparison side by side

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 156 8.73 N/A 1.53 100.91 Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.74 N/A -0.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of salesforce.com inc. and Mitek Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows salesforce.com inc. and Mitek Systems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4% Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3%

Volatility and Risk

salesforce.com inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.27. Mitek Systems Inc.’s 123.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of salesforce.com inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Mitek Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Mitek Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for salesforce.com inc. and Mitek Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 2 27 2.93 Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

salesforce.com inc.’s average target price is $182.86, while its potential upside is 30.88%. Meanwhile, Mitek Systems Inc.’s average target price is $13.83, while its potential upside is 45.43%. Based on the data given earlier, Mitek Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than salesforce.com inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.4% of salesforce.com inc. shares and 62.1% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares. About 4.3% of salesforce.com inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8% Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12%

For the past year salesforce.com inc. had bullish trend while Mitek Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors salesforce.com inc. beats Mitek Systems Inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.