salesforce.com inc. (CRM) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) Comparing side by side

As Application Software businesses, salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 157 8.10 N/A 1.53 100.91 Majesco 8 2.86 N/A 0.18 53.22

Table 1 demonstrates salesforce.com inc. and Majesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Majesco appears to has lower revenue and earnings than salesforce.com inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. salesforce.com inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of salesforce.com inc. and Majesco.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4% Majesco 0.00% 11.4% 6%

Risk & Volatility

salesforce.com inc. has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Majesco is 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.37 beta.

Liquidity

salesforce.com inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Majesco which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Majesco is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for salesforce.com inc. and Majesco.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 2 26 2.93 Majesco 0 0 0 0.00

salesforce.com inc. has a 25.33% upside potential and an average price target of $182.61.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both salesforce.com inc. and Majesco are owned by institutional investors at 84.4% and 2.5% respectively. About 4.3% of salesforce.com inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 70.6% of Majesco shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8% Majesco 2.73% 0.86% 20% 23.3% 22.34% 32.86%

For the past year salesforce.com inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Majesco.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Majesco.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation for the insurance industry worldwide. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C), life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group employee benefits providers for policy management, claims management, and billing functions. The company provides solutions for L&A and group core insurance areas, including policy management, product modeling, product configuration, new business processing, and claims. It also offers solutions for P&C/general insurance core insurance areas, such as policy management, claims management, rating, underwriting, product configuration, and reinsurance. In addition, the company provides enterprise software solutions comprising billing, distribution management, and digital platform with portals and mobile capabilities, and a cloud platform. Its consulting and services solutions provide strategy enablement, business transformation, testing, bureau and content management, and application development and maintenance for insurers. Further, the company offers project delivery and implementation services. The company was formerly known as MajescoMastek and changed its name to Majesco in October 2014. Majesco was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.