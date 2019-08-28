salesforce.com inc. (CRM) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Comparing side by side

Since salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 156 9.14 N/A 1.53 100.91 Lyft Inc. 60 4.79 N/A -6.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for salesforce.com inc. and Lyft Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has salesforce.com inc. and Lyft Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of salesforce.com inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Lyft Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. salesforce.com inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for salesforce.com inc. and Lyft Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 1 27 2.96 Lyft Inc. 0 3 10 2.77

salesforce.com inc. has a consensus target price of $184.04, and a 19.84% upside potential. On the other hand, Lyft Inc.’s potential upside is 49.89% and its consensus target price is $74.36. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Lyft Inc. is looking more favorable than salesforce.com inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

salesforce.com inc. and Lyft Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.4% and 33.2%. 4.3% are salesforce.com inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Lyft Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8% Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25%

For the past year salesforce.com inc. had bullish trend while Lyft Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Lyft Inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.