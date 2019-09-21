salesforce.com inc. (CRM) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 155 9.24 N/A 1.53 100.91 ePlus inc. 81 0.74 N/A 4.66 16.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of salesforce.com inc. and ePlus inc. ePlus inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than salesforce.com inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. salesforce.com inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than ePlus inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of salesforce.com inc. and ePlus inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4% ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1%

Volatility and Risk

salesforce.com inc. is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.27. Competitively, ePlus inc.’s 34.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

salesforce.com inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ePlus inc. are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. ePlus inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Ratings

salesforce.com inc. and ePlus inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 0 13 3.00 ePlus inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$187.54 is salesforce.com inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 20.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

salesforce.com inc. and ePlus inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.4% and 93.1%. About 4.3% of salesforce.com inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, ePlus inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8% ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65%

For the past year salesforce.com inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ePlus inc.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats ePlus inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.