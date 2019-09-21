salesforce.com inc. (CRM) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Comparison side by side

Since salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com inc. 155 9.29 N/A 1.53 100.91 Adobe Inc. 282 12.74 N/A 5.42 55.15

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of salesforce.com inc. and Adobe Inc. Adobe Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than salesforce.com inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. salesforce.com inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides salesforce.com inc. and Adobe Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5%

Volatility and Risk

salesforce.com inc. has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Adobe Inc.’s 1.08 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

salesforce.com inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Adobe Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. salesforce.com inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for salesforce.com inc. and Adobe Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com inc. 0 0 13 3.00 Adobe Inc. 0 3 11 2.79

salesforce.com inc. has a 20.84% upside potential and an average target price of $187.54. Competitively Adobe Inc. has an average target price of $316.07, with potential upside of 13.73%. The information presented earlier suggests that salesforce.com inc. looks more robust than Adobe Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.4% of salesforce.com inc. shares and 89.6% of Adobe Inc. shares. About 4.3% of salesforce.com inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Adobe Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8% Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1%

For the past year salesforce.com inc. was less bullish than Adobe Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Adobe Inc. beats salesforce.com inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.