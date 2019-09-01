Salesforce Com (CRM) Valuation Declined While Partner Investment Management LP Cut Its Position by $1.43 Million; Prescott General Partners Lowered Holding in Yelp (YELP) as Shares Declined

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 9,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 6,243 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, down from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.59 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 837,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 5.11 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.15 million, down from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 1.08 million shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files EU complaint over Google dominance; 02/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Adj EBITDA $33M; 28/03/2018 – Facebook, Yelp CEO Clash With Homeowners Over Housing Bill; 11/05/2018 – The New Old Age: No Luck Finding the Right Nursing Home? Maybe Yelp Can Help; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N FY2018 REV VIEW $953.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Yelp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YELP); 21/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw & Co. Discloses 5.1% Stake In Yelp — MarketWatch; 19/05/2018 – Aaron Schlossberg, a New York-based lawyer, became internet famous for the worst of reasons: a racist rant that went viral. Now his law firm is feeling the pressure on Yelp

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Parametrica Limited invested in 7,709 shares. 30,705 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 51,238 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Crystal Rock Cap, a Illinois-based fund reported 45,325 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 9,921 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jackson Square Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 2.29 million shares or 0.43% of the stock. Fisher Asset Limited Liability holds 3.15M shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Citadel Limited Co has invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh invested in 70,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fmr Lc stated it has 391 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 26,900 shares. Profund Advisors Llc stated it has 0.02% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 98,260 shares.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,136 shares to 31,111 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 14,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth invested 0.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kopp Invest Advsr Lc accumulated 1,726 shares or 0.22% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.56% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Reliance Tru Of Delaware stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Livingston Group Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) invested in 9,972 shares. Manchester Capital Limited Com owns 381 shares. Tci Wealth reported 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 57.28 million were reported by Vanguard Inc. The United Kingdom-based Polar Capital Llp has invested 0.77% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bluestein R H And stated it has 1.91% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). D E Shaw And Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,650 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 3.11 million shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Liability reported 27,662 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

