Salesforce Com (CRM) Valuation Declined While Ballentine Partners Has Increased Position by $1.26 Million; As Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Stock Value Declined, Tnb Financial Has Trimmed Stake

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 64,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 136,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Capital City Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $421.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 6,504 shares traded. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has declined 1.04% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c; 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG)

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 2664.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 7,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,294 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $156.25. About 4.63M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold CCBG shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 2.58% less from 6.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 5,420 shares. Martingale Asset Lp has 0.01% invested in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) for 41,910 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 103,834 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 13,436 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 121,824 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Network Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Management, a New York-based fund reported 24,762 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). 26,214 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Northern reported 146,529 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 0% or 313,585 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 0% or 42,347 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 1,232 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) for 73,049 shares.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 394 shares to 10,490 shares, valued at $18.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB) by 22,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishare Msci Emerging Markets (EEM).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $142,091 activity. Criser Marshall M III also bought $60,750 worth of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) shares. Another trade for 832 shares valued at $18,928 was made by BENSE ALLAN G on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Lawrence B reported 18,336 shares. Kepos Cap LP invested 0.35% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Arcadia Management Corporation Mi holds 176 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.35% or 855,750 shares. 6,500 are owned by Capital New York. Tiger Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2% or 2.29 million shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 10,507 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt stated it has 11,001 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 4,440 shares. Spectrum Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). New York-based Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mai Cap Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv holds 0% or 136 shares in its portfolio. Maryland Cap Mgmt holds 89,023 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Glaxis Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 10,000 shares or 4.71% of their US portfolio.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 161,401 shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $93.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 10,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,993 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).