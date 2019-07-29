Salesforce.Com (CRM) Valuation Declined While Ally Financial Lowered Stake by $1.26 Million; As American Tower New (AMT) Market Value Rose, Fragasso Group Has Lifted Its Holding

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 2,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 13,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $205.23. About 1.08 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Ally Financial Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $156.62. About 3.22 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 10,000 shares. Congress Asset Ma accumulated 61,908 shares. American Century Companies Incorporated accumulated 1.98M shares. Advisor Ltd invested in 10,798 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Btc Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.75% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Burney has 3,558 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0.66% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Resolution Cap Ltd has 2.93% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.85% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.33% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 441,000 shares. Richard C Young Limited, Rhode Island-based fund reported 38,783 shares. Moreover, Cibc World has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 68,596 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Trust stated it has 1.22% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Limited has invested 0.27% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $468.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 7,689 shares to 6,207 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,727 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $526,760 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Department Mb Bancorporation N A holds 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 100 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa invested in 0.31% or 234,734 shares. The Ohio-based Tru Communications Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.51% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.55% or 7,595 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 0.2% or 8.23M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.38% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Permanens LP owns 3,000 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp has 0.42% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 8,300 were accumulated by Ellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability. Illinois-based Alley Co Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Wespac Advsrs Lc holds 0.37% or 3,507 shares in its portfolio. Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt holds 0.58% or 12,611 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $16.55 million activity. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. Roos John Victor also sold $16,971 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514. The insider Harris Parker sold $1.00 million. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider BLOCK KEITH sold $735,149. On Friday, February 15 Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,325 shares.

Ally Financial Inc, which manages about $524.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 18,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).