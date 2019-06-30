Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined While Zweig-Dimenna Associates Upped Holding; As Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder S&T Bank Cut Its Holding by $423,141

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 5,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 156,788 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.83M, up from 151,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $151.73. About 6.94M shares traded or 20.02% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 9,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,218 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, down from 170,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Huron Consulting Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $50.38. About 108,007 shares traded or 63.95% up from the average. Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) has risen 28.77% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical HURN News: 01/05/2018 – HURON CONSULTING 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 19C, EST. 48C; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 01/05/2018 – HURON CONSULTING 1Q REV. $193.7M, EST. $181.5M; 02/04/2018 – Press Ganey Announces New Leadership Model to Support the Transformational Journey; 10/04/2018 – Huron Consulting Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 14; 01/05/2018 – Huron Consulting Backs FY Rev $720M-$760M; 14/05/2018 – Huron Consulting at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 29/03/2018 Huron Amends and Extends Senior Secured Credit Facility; 23/04/2018 – DJ Huron Consulting Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HURN)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.60, from 1.68 in 2018Q4.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 70,803 shares to 341,301 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $151,868 activity. MASSARO GEORGE sold $36,677 worth of stock. $24,550 worth of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) was sold by Zumwalt Debra on Wednesday, January 2. LOCKHART H EUGENE also sold $4,902 worth of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) shares. On Wednesday, January 2 EDWARDS JAMES D sold $36,743 worth of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) or 735 shares.

Analysts await Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HURN’s profit will be $13.73 million for 20.99 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Huron Consulting Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 44 insider sales for $39.02 million activity. Shares for $923,058 were sold by Harris Parker. The insider Roos John Victor sold $16,414. Hawkins Mark J also sold $1.36M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, January 23. 5,325 shares valued at $777,823 were sold by Weaver Amy E on Tuesday, January 15. 5,000 shares valued at $734,450 were sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 9. The insider Conway Craig sold $32,216.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 349,804 shares to 500,196 shares, valued at $11.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.