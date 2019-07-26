Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined While Whale Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $39.23 Million; Lapides Asset Management Has Lowered Its Amc Entertainment Holdings In (AMC) Position by $436,800 as Share Value Rose

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amc Entertainment Holdings In (AMC) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 31,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 262,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, down from 294,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amc Entertainment Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 2.18 million shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 10.71% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 17/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment Presenting at Conference May 23; 01/05/2018 – Purch Partners with AMC on New James Cameron Series; 17/05/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: China Great Wall AMC Up to $600m 5Y +155bp; 29/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS WORKING WITH CITI TO FLOAT BRITAIN’S ODEON CINEMA CHAIN; 27/04/2018 – China’s Hollywood romance sours amid trade war, debt fears; 04/04/2018 – First cinema in Saudi Arabia to open on April 18; 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 03/04/2018 – AMC Entertainment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – AMC Pact With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund; 20/03/2018 – AMC: ‘INFINITY WAR’ ADVANCE SALES OVER TRIPLE ‘BLACK PANTHER’

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 248,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 875,956 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.73M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $159.35. About 6.86 million shares traded or 13.04% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 442.64 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 933,533 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $191.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 1.34M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Graham Lp stated it has 1.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Miles Cap holds 0.64% or 4,638 shares. The Alabama-based Buckingham Cap Inc has invested 1.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mai Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 3,144 shares. South Street Advsrs Lc has 5.26% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 109,547 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation reported 0.12% stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 2,200 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 173,844 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 1.36 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 4,395 shares. Spc Fincl has 5,662 shares. Cobblestone Capital Ltd stated it has 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Washington Trust Communication owns 2,950 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ci Invests has 108,200 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.33% or 292,754 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 20 sales for $20.43 million activity. Another trade for 6,331 shares valued at $923,058 was sold by Harris Parker. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.62M was sold by Benioff Marc. Shares for $811,530 were sold by Weaver Amy E. Roos John Victor had sold 114 shares worth $16,971 on Thursday, January 31. The insider Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514. $2.31M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Allanson Joe.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08 million and $264.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 31,713 shares to 431,500 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) by 29,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold AMC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.46 million shares or 0.70% less from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,845 shares. 75,429 were reported by Gsa Capital Prtn Llp. Cipher Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc reported 46,401 shares. Millennium Management Lc owns 66,217 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested in 27 shares. 3,127 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Moody Retail Bank Tru Division reported 351 shares. Mittleman Brothers Ltd owns 2.68M shares. Trexquant LP holds 0.15% or 141,728 shares. North Star Invest Corporation holds 0.23% or 131,766 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 1.04 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Citigroup owns 58,197 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

