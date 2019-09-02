Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined While South Street Advisors Trimmed Position by $368,772; Cortina Asset Management Decreased Stake in Formfactor (FORM) by $1.52 Million

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Formfactor Inc (FORM) by 17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 95,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.32% . The institutional investor held 464,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, down from 559,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Formfactor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 119,976 shares traded. FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has risen 31.09% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FORM News: 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 29/05/2018 – FormFactor Named a Best Supplier in Annual Customer Satisfaction Survey; 22/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – WinSystems Introduces New NANO-ITX Industrial Single Board Computer Series Offering Robust I/O Options in a Compact Form Factor; 02/05/2018 – FormFactor 1Q EPS 3c; 07/03/2018 – FormFactor Showcases Advanced Test and Measurement Solutions at SEMICON China 2018; 25/04/2018 – FormFactor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – FormFactor Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ FormFactor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FORM)

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 2,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 109,547 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.35M, down from 111,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.59M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 55,786 shares to 327,127 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR) by 140,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Mks Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Analysts await FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. FORM’s profit will be $11.88M for 26.70 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by FormFactor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold FORM shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 67.64 million shares or 0.81% less from 68.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 73,969 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset. Signaturefd Limited Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 200 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 7.00M shares. Parametric Associates owns 131,007 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Counselors Of Maryland Limited holds 0.95% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) or 1.22M shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 68,696 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has 130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Macroview Investment Limited accumulated 0.01% or 212 shares. Piedmont Inv accumulated 18,716 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM). Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 0.42% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. Mirador Cap LP accumulated 23,110 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 33,295 shares to 48,555 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

