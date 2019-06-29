Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined While Wunderlich Securities Trimmed Holding by $352,814; Guinness Asset Management LTD Position in Nike (NKE) Trimmed by $304,080 as Share Price Declined

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 3,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,014 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, down from 71,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $83.95. About 12.44M shares traded or 89.51% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 2,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,617 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573,000, down from 5,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $151.73. About 6.94 million shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $61.86 million activity. Slusher John F also sold $14.81 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Wednesday, January 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,144 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gp stated it has 13,550 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd stated it has 0.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Synovus Fincl has 0.16% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Spf Beheer Bv accumulated 904,379 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.51% or 2.31 million shares. 45,336 are held by Smithbridge Asset Management De. Etrade Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,407 shares. Maryland-based Torray Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.44% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wesbanco Bancshares holds 0.23% or 54,385 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Limited Partnership accumulated 0.26% or 21,343 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.37% or 1.54M shares. Chilton Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 3,358 shares. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 28,076 shares.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 107,000 shares to 433,766 shares, valued at $11.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $576.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 Month T by 12,253 shares to 20,621 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 1,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG).

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 44 sales for $39.02 million activity. Harris Parker sold $946,046 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, January 22. $735,149 worth of stock was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 30. Weaver Amy E sold 456 shares worth $68,011. Shares for $16,944 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 17. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Allanson Joe had sold 14,897 shares worth $2.31 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Secs Wealth Management stated it has 12,354 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Highland Mgmt Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 36,000 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont owns 30,531 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Moreover, One Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,330 shares. Polar Asset Prtnrs has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Aureus Asset Management Lc has invested 2.31% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bamco Inc invested in 0.02% or 31,296 shares. The California-based Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Boston Family Office reported 24,871 shares. Hrt, New York-based fund reported 4,306 shares. Maplelane Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 521,313 shares for 2.31% of their portfolio. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 64,379 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4.97 million shares. Allen Ops Ltd holds 10,806 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89M for 421.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.