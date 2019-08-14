Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined While Valinor Management Has Trimmed Holding by $46.50 Million; As Goldman Sachs Group (Call) (GS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Trimmed Its Holding by $14.13 Million

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (GS) by 88.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 73,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, down from 83,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $7.74 during the last trading session, reaching $196.37. About 2.43 million shares traded or 4.91% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL AVERAGE GENDER BONUS GAP 72.2%; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS HIS EXPECTATION IS GOLDMAN SACHS COO DAVID SOLOMON WILL SUCCEED HIM – CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog issues rebuke over Barroso’s Goldman move; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 13/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 21/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs economists said they believe trade policy risks are at a near-term peak, but a U.S. withdraw from NAFTA looks unlikely; 28/03/2018 – CGG GEPH.PA : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 09/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: REVENUE ON $5B REVENUE GOAL IS ON TRACK

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 44.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 294,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 367,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.22M, down from 661,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 6.79M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 87,051 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.14% or 32,900 shares in its portfolio. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo stated it has 55,032 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell Ltd has invested 0.29% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.43% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sun Life Finance Inc accumulated 0.05% or 1,309 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70,069 shares. First National Trust reported 12,574 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 220,456 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Reliance Of Delaware reported 1,278 shares. Mathes holds 1.69% or 20,961 shares. Rothschild Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 10,507 shares. Intersect Capital Lc has 0.42% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 6,325 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 135,568 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 192,690 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,205 shares to 77,791 shares, valued at $91.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 677,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 387.61 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Value Screeners Identify Opportunities as Kids Return to School – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Falls as Top International Executive Charged in 1MDB Scandal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 8.86 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Raging Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.95% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Psagot Inv House Ltd invested in 0.3% or 36,951 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 48,861 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Cls Invests Ltd Co has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Allied Advisory has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Athena Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.32% or 5,045 shares. The Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 6,809 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 600 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Huntington National Bank & Trust invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 282,281 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs accumulated 1,275 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 18,582 shares. Kenmare Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.91% or 3,800 shares.