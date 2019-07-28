Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined While Telemark Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $7.90 Million; Consolidated Edison (ED) Holding Has Boosted by Rampart Investment Management Company Llc

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 4,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,924 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 23,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.34. About 1.10 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 444.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

