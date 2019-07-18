Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined While Landscape Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $2.47 Million; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Position in General American Investors (GAM) Has Boosted as Stock Rose

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 15,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,758 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $595,000, down from 19,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $158.24. About 4.06M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.38. About 67,134 shares traded or 86.75% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 38,076 shares to 63,575 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 475,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 684,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Tokio Marine & Nichido Selects Salesforce to Exceed Customer Expectations at Every Touchpoint – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will Smartsheet’s Acquisition Binge Pay Off? – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Will Salesforce.com’s Gross Profits Be Impacted Due to Tableau Acquisition? – Forbes” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforceâ€™s deal for Tableau smacks of desperation – MarketWatch” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 29 selling transactions for $26.67 million activity. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $946,046 on Tuesday, January 22. Hawkins Mark J also sold $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $749,873 was made by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 23. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $17,779. $68,011 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E on Tuesday, January 22. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 439.56 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

