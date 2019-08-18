Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined While Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Upped by $688,090 Its Stake; Estabrook Capital Management Position In Nike Class B (NKE) Was Has Upped

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 27,035 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 22,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 5.34M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Named #1 CRM Provider for Fifth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 483 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 47,310 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 billion, up from 46,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 325 shares to 3,555 shares, valued at $339.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Frp Hldgs Inc Com by 1,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,484 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Tr Unit Ser 1 (SPY).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98M and $412.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 15,616 shares to 72,165 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,994 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

