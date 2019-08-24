Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined While Crosslink Capital Has Decreased Position by $11.15 Million; As Take (TTWO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Miracle Mile Advisors Trimmed by $752,000 Its Holding

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 55.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 70,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 56,214 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, down from 126,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14 million shares traded or 245.48% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 52,696 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, down from 60,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $128.81. About 1.41 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTWO, WMT, NKTR – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,833.27 up 107.23 points – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, TTWO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,000 shares to 46,309 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 92,251 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 439,016 shares. Tower Ltd Co (Trc) reported 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Chevy Chase Holdg invested in 0.04% or 94,810 shares. Artisan Partnership owns 1.15M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson Inc owns 3,345 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The California-based Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Artemis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 145,610 shares. 5,250 are owned by Mai Cap Management. Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Gulf Natl Bank (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 28,430 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 1,300 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 8,605 shares.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:VNTV) by 22,741 shares to 261,729 shares, valued at $29.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce: Serial Acquirer On The Move – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 08/23: (OPTT) (PVTL) (CRM) Higher (SEEL) (FL) (BREW) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “salesforce.com (CRM) PT Raised to $195 at SunTrust – StreetInsider.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Calm Before Storm? Powell Friday Speech Awaited After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability accumulated 0.24% or 3,583 shares. Century Cos Inc reported 0.53% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Central Asset & Mgmt Holding (Hk) Ltd holds 10,900 shares or 4.83% of its portfolio. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 7,572 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Washington Comml Bank accumulated 345 shares. Bridges Invest owns 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,750 shares. Biondo Invest Advsrs reported 32,115 shares stake. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 9,709 shares. King Wealth owns 35,690 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 39,428 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 7,800 are owned by Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa. Private Wealth Ptnrs holds 0.78% or 29,976 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd invested in 29,291 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Granite Limited Liability Company owns 115,016 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio.