Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined While Crosslink Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $6.35 Million; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $165.21 Million

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 14.44 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 billion, up from 13.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 74.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 42,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 14,134 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, down from 56,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.51M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $438.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 63,360 shares to 375,489 shares, valued at $23.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 4,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 191.23 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 495,550 shares to 11.88 million shares, valued at $604.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 448,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).