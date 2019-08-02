Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Declined While Oak Associates LTD Trimmed Position; Cs Mckee LP Boosted Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake by $5.60 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 3,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 46,325 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, down from 49,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $146.56. About 8.67 million shares traded or 32.21% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 47,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 173,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, up from 125,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $129.87. About 1.30 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 46c; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Expediaâ€™s Stock Is Worth Booking – Barron’s” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expedia: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Expedia (EXPE) – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Expedia Group Acquires Liberty Expedia Holdings – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs holds 0.04% or 15,530 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability has 2,102 shares. Vanguard Inc has invested 0.06% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 7,614 are owned by Shell Asset Mngmt Com. Pictet & Cie (Europe) has invested 0.07% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Moreover, Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). South Dakota Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 48,050 shares. Product Partners Limited Liability Company reported 77,216 shares. Svcs Automobile Association owns 167,991 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 645,388 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 34,986 shares. Caxton Associate Lp invested in 6,640 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 110,884 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Give Their View On Salesforce And The Real Estate Sector – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer’s ‘Playbook’ For Profiting From A Fed Rate Cut – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) Signs 3-Year MoU with Baidu (Nasdaq: $BIDU) and Salesforce (NYSE: $CRM) Completes Acquisition of Tableau – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Principal Gru Incorporated has 0.3% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Daiwa Secs Group Inc has invested 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Panagora Asset holds 0.01% or 18,221 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.1% or 53,500 shares. Kessler Invest Grp Lc reported 250 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 39,428 were accumulated by Capital Advisers Limited Liability Com. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 157,606 shares. Soros Fund Ltd Llc has invested 1.16% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Regentatlantic Lc reported 2,776 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc holds 0.16% or 603,037 shares. Dupont Mngmt reported 0.27% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Alps Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,921 shares. 1.74M are held by Bank Of Montreal Can. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 2,200 shares. Adirondack Trust stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 15,248 shares to 262,084 shares, valued at $18.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 31,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologs (NASDAQ:HOLI).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 407.11 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.