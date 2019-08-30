Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Declined While Oak Associates LTD Has Decreased by $540,360 Its Holding; Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Shares Rose While Putnam Investments Upped Holding

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 542.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 358,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 424,640 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36M, up from 66,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.34. About 217,088 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 3,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 46,325 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, down from 49,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $155.69. About 2.37 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt has 113,396 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0.23% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 17,686 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gp holds 0% or 26,335 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Inv Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Com owns 247,465 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 0.05% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Whittier Trust Commerce invested 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 19,230 shares. 6,960 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 20,542 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co reported 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Co has 16,087 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr, Minnesota-based fund reported 46,880 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 860 shares.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 278,399 shares to 8.78M shares, valued at $175.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comm Serv Select Sector Spdr by 54,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 678,037 shares, and cut its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 9,320 shares to 281,286 shares, valued at $18.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollysys Automation Technologs (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 34,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.93M for 432.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.