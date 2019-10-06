Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Declined While Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Boosted Position by $859,643; Kanawha Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Altria Group (MO) by $1.14 Million

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 5,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 110,360 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.75M, up from 104,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $148.03. About 3.21 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN; 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc analyzed 24,170 shares as the company's stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 38,349 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, down from 62,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $76.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 10.26M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11M and $729.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Care Select Spdr (XLV) by 4,795 shares to 15,919 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Dev Markets (VEA) by 17,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.10B for 9.13 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year's $1.08 per share. MO's profit will be $2.10B for 9.13 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 13,366 shares to 27,560 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 5,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,553 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

