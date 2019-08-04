Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Declined While Kingdon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; Duke Energy New (DUK) Holder Energy Income Partners Lowered Its Holding by $39.19 Million as Shares Declined

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 71,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 77,494 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 148,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 12.97 million shares traded or 91.70% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 80.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 435,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 103,731 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34M, down from 539,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $88.12. About 3.07 million shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 404.72 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Delaware reported 182,907 shares. Quantres Asset Limited invested in 2.15% or 18,700 shares. Zweig owns 156,788 shares or 2.76% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management reported 0.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lincoln National owns 7,622 shares. The California-based Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Northern Trust has invested 0.42% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Junto Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 3.21% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 352,688 shares. Congress Asset Management Company Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 50,706 shares. Arrow Corporation holds 32,672 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Investment Limited Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 23,100 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Communication stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.37% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 25,814 shares. Bessemer Grp accumulated 1.29 million shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – International Business Times” on July 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Salesforce Named a Leader in Data Management Platforms by Independent Research Firm – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Our Model For Smartsheet Calculates 31% Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athenex Inc by 137,368 shares to 538,291 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $8.49 million activity. 10,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $1.59 million. $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 13. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of stock or 5,325 shares. Hawkins Mark J also sold $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $17,779 were sold by Roos John Victor. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) by 20,305 shares to 5.22M shares, valued at $140.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 392,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton & Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,683 shares. 100,831 are owned by Edgar Lomax Va. Haverford Trust Communications holds 0.02% or 12,581 shares. Regions Financial Corp, Alabama-based fund reported 90,181 shares. Sei Invs Co has invested 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Finemark Comml Bank & owns 96,023 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 19,985 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 672 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 135,365 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 58.81 million shares. Coastline Trust Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 889,570 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Corporation has invested 0.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Toth Fincl Advisory reported 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $500,000 in grants to support community resiliency in Florida – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Retire Rich: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Duke Energy Renewables acquires 200-MW Holstein solar project in Texas from 8minute Solar Energy – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Renewables announces the largest wind power project in its fleet – 350-MW Frontier Windpower II in Oklahoma – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.