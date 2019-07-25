Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Declined While Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Decreased Its Position by $4.22 Million; Garrison Financial Raised Brown (BF.B) Stake by $446,056

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 26,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,410 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.10 million, down from 103,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $158.82. About 4.71M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Teddy Schleifer: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 8,578 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 80,170 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 71,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $54.66. About 908,053 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 03/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.A); 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Dividend of 15.8c; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BROWN-FORMAN SEES FY 2018 SPLIT-ADJUSTED SHR (NOT ADJ SHR) $1.43 TO $1.48; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.B); 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on April 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Hereâ€™s a website that can show you alcohol laws in all 50 states – Louisville Business First” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE:BF.B) ROE Of 51% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brown-Forman Named One of the DEI ® Best Places to Work – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,982 shares to 5,245 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,443 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 20 insider sales for $20.43 million activity. Hawkins Mark J had sold 846 shares worth $134,514. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $923,058. 10,000 shares valued at $1.58 million were sold by Benioff Marc on Friday, February 8. Roos John Victor also sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 14. Weaver Amy E also sold $811,530 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Salesforceâ€™s deal for Tableau smacks of desperation – MarketWatch” on June 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Salesforce Named a Leader in Digital Experience Platforms by Independent Research Firm – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Ibtimes.com published: “How Salesforce Is Seeding Growth for Zendesk – International Business Times” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How salesforce.com and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc: Salesforce Poised To Benefit From Data Opportunity After Tableau Acquisition – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0.16% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mariner Ltd Com owns 197,542 shares. Scotia Cap Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 60,830 shares. Bokf Na owns 64,379 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 1.08M shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Palisade Cap Lc Nj accumulated 1,667 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meeder Asset Inc reported 487 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt reported 2.36% stake. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 136 shares. 13,029 are held by Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Com. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2,680 shares. Westpac Banking has invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Colony Grp Ltd Liability invested in 8,889 shares.