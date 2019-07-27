Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stake Maintained by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Tradewinds Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $431,642

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 3,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 322,839 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.13 million, up from 319,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,445 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 51,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85M shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Settle With Starbucks and Philadelphia Over Arrest; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE RULES AGAINST STARBUCKS, OTHER COFFEE COMPANIES IN CANCER WARNING LABEL LAWSUIT; 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys Pret a Manger to sweeten its empire; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg should look to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on how to handle a crisis: Management guru; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks to Use Nestle Cash to Support U.S., China Strategies; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks baristas find anti-bias training has a limited scope but is a good start; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: NO NEED TO CHANGE STARBUCKS ALLIANCE WITH KEURIG

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks (SBUX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Luckin Coffee’s Latest Moves Are Desperate and Expensive – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chipotle Mexican Grill: All is Forgiven – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Unicorn Jr.? Starbucks Takes Another Shot at Creating a Buzzy Novelty Frappuccino – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Cap Management holds 1.36% or 58,730 shares. Bb&T accumulated 329,923 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability has 0.16% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 50,278 shares. Ckw Fincl Group reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hs Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.92% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 121,321 were accumulated by Ledyard Fincl Bank. 12,447 were reported by Leisure Capital. Profund Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fagan accumulated 57,899 shares. Field Main Bancorp invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 4,170 shares. Jones Lllp invested in 0.01% or 32,918 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 892 shares. Fragasso holds 41,792 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Lvw Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. $4.93M worth of stock was sold by Varma Vivek C on Wednesday, February 13. BURROWS CLIFFORD also sold $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Tuesday, January 29.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 insider sales for $20.43 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $735,149. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.58M was sold by Benioff Marc. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Roos John Victor sold $18,169. Shares for $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. On Friday, February 1 Weaver Amy E sold $811,530 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,325 shares. 14,897 shares were sold by Allanson Joe, worth $2.31 million.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 400,712 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $59.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 406,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 636,219 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.36% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Franklin Res owns 4.53M shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited reported 12,571 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Valinor LP stated it has 367,600 shares. Cibc Ww Corp holds 185,430 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Oh has invested 0.69% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 16,965 are owned by Conning. Linscomb & Williams Inc reported 0.08% stake. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 69,902 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Dillon & Assoc invested in 0.36% or 7,045 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 0.08% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 6,957 shares. 849,831 were reported by Stifel Fincl. Sand Hill Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.7% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Redwood Invests Limited Com has 0.93% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Michigan-based Chem Comml Bank has invested 0.3% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).