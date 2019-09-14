Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stake Has Upped by Birinyi Associates Inc; Saybrook Capital Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Declined

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 17,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, up from 15,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.51M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 1,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 43,650 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.70 million, down from 45,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $182.19. About 1.70 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waverton Invest Limited owns 5.18% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 678,032 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca has 3.15% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Partner Investment Lp holds 2.75% or 17,052 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg Limited owns 440 shares. Ci Investments stated it has 131,770 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Scotia Cap Incorporated stated it has 66,650 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 89.62 million shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. North Star Mngmt Corporation holds 7,631 shares. 6,055 are owned by Dearborn Prtn. Hartford Fincl Management has 815 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Permanens Capital LP stated it has 0.17% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Blair William Com Il invested in 0.84% or 971,043 shares. Grassi Invest Mgmt holds 1.25% or 55,715 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co holds 275,205 shares. Davis R M Inc holds 2,024 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $238.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,150 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,225 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,875 shares. 5,547 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund. 203 are held by Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Natixis owns 42,222 shares. Stewart And Patten Co Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,950 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Wills Finance Group, Virginia-based fund reported 6,567 shares. Cadence Commercial Bank Na has 1.16% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 14,905 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company reported 3,367 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 20,020 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 284,703 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Co has 37,523 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Norris Perne French Llp Mi reported 3,093 shares. Aviva Public Ltd invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). First Financial Bank reported 0.11% stake. Pinnacle Ltd invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.50 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

