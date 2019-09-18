Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake Has Raised by Landscape Capital Management Llc; Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose While Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Lowered Position

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 294,497 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.84 million, down from 305,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $188.14. About 8.80 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Mark Lehmann Says Facebook Is Smart Enough to Get Things Done (Video); 22/05/2018 – Live now: Watch @Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testify before EU regulators about the company’s data privacy practices; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SUED BY INVESTORS OVER VOTER-PROFILE HARVESTING; 02/05/2018 – BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica shutting down following Facebook data scandal – Dow Jones; 24/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica For at least one day, Facebook might be able to get out from under its Cambridge Analytica shadow; 16/05/2018 – Facebook: Appreciate the Opportunity for Dialogue, Will Listen to Their Views; 24/04/2018 – Facebook also discusses requests it will honor if users don’t want their accounts or want to remove specific accounts they don’t own (such as those of deceased immediate family members.); 02/05/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Exclusive: Facebook commits to civil rights audit, political bias review; 16/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Leans In to Meet With EU Digital Chief; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC TO PROBE FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA -BLOOMBERG NEWS

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 747.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 28,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 31,854 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83 million, up from 3,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $152.71. About 2.60M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle owns 55,785 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Diversified Trust Comm holds 0.19% or 25,683 shares in its portfolio. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.34% or 5,149 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability holds 27,197 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 740 shares. Indiana-based Kessler Investment Group Inc Limited Company has invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Waverton holds 5.18% or 678,032 shares. Allen Invest Management Limited Liability holds 28,269 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Blume Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Whalerock Point Partners Limited Liability Corp owns 5,495 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett Company Ltd Liability Corp holds 260,114 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tcw Gru has 2.37% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Aviance Capital Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 10,300 shares. Notis holds 0.11% or 1,500 shares. National Pension, Korea-based fund reported 726,718 shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 7,291 shares to 5,528 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) by 56,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,344 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (NYSE:PHD).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

