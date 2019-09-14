Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake Has Lifted by Motley Fool Asset Management Llc; Blue Chip Partners Cut Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $363,812 as Stock Price Declined

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 2,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 13,486 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 11,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.51 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 4,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 29,552 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, down from 34,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $896.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 30,259 shares to 81,549 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $446.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,071 shares to 133,572 shares, valued at $9.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.