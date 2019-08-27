Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake Has Boosted by King Wealth Management Group Llc; Zebra Capital Management Has Boosted Cummins Com Stk (CMI) Position by $521,397

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 28.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 35,690 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 27,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $153.81. About 5.58 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com Stk (CMI) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 3,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 8,831 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 5,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $143.28. About 749,511 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,130 shares to 17,329 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,670 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,170 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department holds 215 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Crosslink Capital has 56,214 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. 1,438 were reported by Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Co. 5,658 were reported by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. 2,506 are held by Main Street Research Ltd Com. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 5,544 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt Inc reported 350 shares. 255,382 are owned by Windward Management Co Ca. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Oh holds 6,938 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Exchange Cap owns 1.28% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 28,863 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corp invested 0.08% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp holds 4,395 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl owns 711,306 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teletech Hldgs Inc Com Stk by 8,783 shares to 16,458 shares, valued at $596,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins Inc Com Stk (NYSE:ROL) by 10,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,120 shares, and cut its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).