Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shares Declined While Umb Bank N A Has Raised Position; As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Price Declined, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Raised Its Holding by $28.38 Million

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 42.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 223,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 744,731 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.88 million, up from 521,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $98.2. About 850,059 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 73.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 40,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 95,341 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.47M, up from 55,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $152.12. About 1.76M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,584 shares to 146,381 shares, valued at $13.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 11,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,896 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

