Salesforce Com (CRM) Shares Declined While Highland Capital Management LP Upped Holding by $906,000; Rpm International (RPM) Position Maintained by Timessquare Capital Management Llc

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc (RPM) by 70.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 272,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 660,600 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.37 million, up from 387,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $68.43. About 1.43M shares traded or 103.94% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 26,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 7.12M shares traded or 7.76% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $13.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 253,165 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $299.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) by 338,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings In.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold RPM shares while 135 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 97.69 million shares or 1.09% less from 98.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Df Dent owns 4,175 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Insur Company holds 1.69% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 1.03 million shares. Benedict Advsr stated it has 18,393 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma reported 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Barclays Plc owns 32,655 shares. Principal Gp has 1.35M shares. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 233 shares in its portfolio. 338,431 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Marco Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 11,824 shares. Congress Asset Company Ma reported 101,958 shares stake. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Sequoia Fincl Advisors accumulated 5,912 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 24,368 are owned by Utah Retirement Sys. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp Inc stated it has 1,225 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

