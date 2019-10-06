Salesforce Com (CRM) Shares Declined While Heritage Investors Management Upped Holding; Mosaic (MOS) Holder Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mosaic (MOS) by 12.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 17,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 118,357 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96 million, down from 135,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mosaic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 4.27M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 82.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 28,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 62,907 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.47M, up from 34,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $148.03. About 3.21 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 58.67% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MOS’s profit will be $121.68 million for 15.64 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $473,466 activity. BEEBE CHERYL K had bought 12,998 shares worth $249,692 on Wednesday, August 21. Another trade for 2,089 shares valued at $50,022 was bought by Koenig Emery N.. Shares for $23,550 were bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $100,300 was bought by Freeland Clint.

