Salesforce Com (CRM) Shares Declined While Dillon & Associates Has Upped Its Holding; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Increased Stake in Eog Res (EOG) by $2.40 Million

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 25,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 70,560 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 45,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $81.17. About 957,690 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 132.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 4,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 7,045 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 3,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $142.01. About 3.28M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,106 shares to 3,204 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,810 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth holds 0.11% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 8,304 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 398 shares. Novare Capital Limited Company has 0.91% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 60,869 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 32,140 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 15,954 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson has 0.15% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2,613 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0.02% or 4,358 shares in its portfolio. Snyder Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Counselors Inc owns 0.07% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 16,608 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 28,602 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Com invested in 774,771 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Us Bancshares De accumulated 0.03% or 119,919 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.14% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Wesbanco Bancshares holds 0.77% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 161,162 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 224,729 shares.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EOG Resources’ Q2 production, revenues rise despite weaker pricing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 13,606 shares to 117,451 shares, valued at $8.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Intel (Nasdaq: $INTC) Signs 3-Year MoU with Baidu (Nasdaq: $BIDU) and Salesforce (NYSE: $CRM) Completes Acquisition of Tableau – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cramer’s ‘Playbook’ For Profiting From A Fed Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Widens Its Moat by Partnering with Salesforce – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.