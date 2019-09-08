Salesforce Com (CRM) Shares Declined While Clough Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Holding by $1.32 Million; As Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Stock Value Declined, Covalent Partners Trimmed Its Stake

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 89,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The hedge fund held 366,540 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 455,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 12.59% or $0.0396 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3542. About 12.58M shares traded or 207.52% up from the average. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 8,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 164,295 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.02M, up from 155,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.72 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c

