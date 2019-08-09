Salesforce Com (CRM) Shares Declined While Adi Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; As Amazon (AMZN) Shares Declined, Hollencrest Securities Decreased Its Position by $558,920

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, down from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $921.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $39.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.89. About 3.70 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost; 15/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Brings Conversational Chatbots to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON HAS SHELVED PLAN TO SELL AND DISTRIBUTE PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS TO HOSPITALS – CNBC, CITING; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW FULFILLMENT CENTER IN SOUTHERN NEVADA; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 24/04/2018 – Biswal, Duggal on Amazon’s Hurdles to Entry in India (Video); 22/03/2018 – $CCIH fwiw the ChinaCache on Amazon AWS news from yesterday is indeed new. This PR titled “ChinaCache Launches CDN Solution on AWS Marketplace” was disseminated on March 20 in China but not the US; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 29/03/2018 – They Once Saved Amazon. Now Convertible Bonds Expose Tech Qualms

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $143.82. About 8.36 million shares traded or 19.11% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields And Com Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 104,667 shares. Ima Wealth Inc invested in 0% or 13 shares. Pitcairn Company has invested 0.69% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kingdon Cap Ltd Company has invested 1.64% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 83,332 shares. The New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.56% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Stoneridge Invest invested 1.59% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Coatue Management Ltd Llc holds 3.36% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.92 million shares. Conning Incorporated, Connecticut-based fund reported 16,965 shares. Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership has 76,410 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd invested in 177,480 shares. Synovus Fincl accumulated 37,257 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Artisan Limited Partnership, Wisconsin-based fund reported 64,743 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 5,544 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 14. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E. 200 shares valued at $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. The insider Harris Parker sold 6,331 shares worth $1.03 million. BLOCK KEITH also sold $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.13M for 399.50 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) by 116,534 shares to 155,160 shares, valued at $19.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) by 4,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

