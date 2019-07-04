Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Wunderlich Securities Trimmed Its Stake by $352,814; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Continues to Hold Holding in Avnet (AVT)

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 155.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 72,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 119,097 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 46,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 1.61 million shares traded or 180.05% up from the average. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 8.80% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss $320M; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT)

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 2,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,617 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573,000, down from 5,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 3.89M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Com has 3.40 million shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Synovus Corporation has 0% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Raymond James Services stated it has 50,091 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 9,279 shares. Goldman Sachs has 737,808 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 0.01% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 19,102 shares. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt holds 119,097 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc owns 9,625 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 182,972 were reported by James Research. Foster And Motley has invested 0.17% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 122,991 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 430,086 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Macquarie Limited accumulated 227,678 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity holds 0.03% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) or 139,762 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn invested in 0.01% or 933,526 shares.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $576.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 11,649 shares to 27,373 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershares Sp500 Low Volatility Etf by 9,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Guggenheim Etf Trust S&P 500 Equal Weight.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 43 selling transactions for $37.62 million activity. Hawkins Mark J had sold 9,067 shares worth $1.36 million on Wednesday, January 23. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.49 million was sold by Benioff Marc. Shares for $815,800 were sold by BLOCK KEITH. Harris Parker sold $1.03M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $16,944. Shares for $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89 million for 432.19 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability has 1,438 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 2,338 shares. Regal Advsrs Ltd stated it has 14,983 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. New York-based Lazard Asset Limited Liability has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0.48% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 2,154 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited owns 14,941 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. M&R Cap Mngmt accumulated 350 shares. Capital Mgmt stated it has 6,500 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Com reported 18,716 shares. Moreover, Rosenbaum Jay D has 1.77% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 5,897 shares. Rothschild Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0.93% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Stephens Ar owns 66,185 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Redwood Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kessler Invest Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 250 shares.