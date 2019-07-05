Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Wunderlich Securities Has Decreased Its Holding; Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Crawford Investment Counsel Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 456,962 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.62 million, down from 461,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $176.17. About 450,537 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 38.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 2,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,617 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573,000, down from 5,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $153.57. About 2.00 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89 million for 426.58 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 43 selling transactions for $37.62 million activity. $2.25M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Benioff Marc. Shares for $73,082 were sold by Robbins Cynthia G.. Hawkins Mark J sold $1.36M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, January 23. Shares for $53,992 were sold by Tallapragada Srinivas on Tuesday, January 22. Conway Craig sold $29,214 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, January 15. 6,331 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $1.03 million were sold by Harris Parker.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SPALDING® Doubles its Digital Commerce Revenue with Salesforce – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $768,100 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Beyond Meat, Salesforce and Netflix – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to MapAnything Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Conagra Brands Puts Consumers at the Center of its Business Transformation with Salesforce – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.17 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F sold 4,234 shares worth $629,808.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Honeywell And SmartSky Bring Unparalleled Connectivity To North American Airlines Using 5G Technologies – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell: Margins Are Still The Story – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.