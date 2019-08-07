Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder Webster Bank Raised Its Position by $756,346; As Citigroup (C) Stock Value Rose, Holder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Decreased by $2.03 Million Its Position

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 32,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 297,208 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.49 million, down from 329,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.25. About 12.16M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 29/03/2018 – REG-Citibank FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.53 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END; 26/03/2018 – Citi’s Peng Sees Willingness for Trade Negotiations (Video); 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan; 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 21/03/2018 – Citigroup Bolsters Investment Banking Ranks With Eye on Cash-Rich Private-Equity Firms; 14/05/2018 – Former Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit Makes $100 Million Investment in Credit-Card Startup; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL APPLY DUE DILIGENCE SCREENING TO POTENTIAL CLIENTS GOING FORWARD; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS RESTRICT THE SALE OF FIREARMS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21 YEARS OF AGE

Webster Bank increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 4,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 33,034 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 28,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 6.34M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. Shares for $18,169 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14. Shares for $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. Harris Parker sold 6,331 shares worth $1.03 million. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800 on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $32,216 was made by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Guidewire stock falls after company leadership change – San Francisco Business Times” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy for 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Completes Exchange Offer for Tableau Common Stock – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB) by 6,732 shares to 32,749 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 2,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,111 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equi (VGK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Ltd Llc holds 0.26% or 4,800 shares. Ithaka Lc has 6.71% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 265,997 shares. North American Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Coldstream Capital accumulated 3,432 shares. Monetary Grp Incorporated accumulated 6,310 shares. Private Asset Mngmt invested in 0.5% or 17,662 shares. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Com reported 270,686 shares. Peddock Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.1% or 1,199 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tru Department Mb Bancorp N A reported 100 shares stake. Northern Trust has 0.42% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 10.68 million shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fund Management Sa holds 5,623 shares. Deltec Asset Ltd Com reported 32,900 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc accumulated 0.12% or 627,186 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.32 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 8,607 shares to 58,086 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 6,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford.