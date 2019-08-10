Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Valinor Management Has Decreased Its Position by $46.50 Million; Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Position Held by Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 309,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 3.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.76 million, up from 2.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 2.18M shares traded or 23.83% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 11/04/2018 – SS&C Marks Momentum Post Salentica Acquisition; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 44.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 294,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 367,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.22 million, down from 661,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 4.89 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical reported 17,876 shares. Sky Group Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 3,756 shares. Tirschwell Loewy owns 1.63% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 75,200 shares. Pictet Asset Limited has 0.4% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1.14M shares. Seatown Hldg Pte reported 10,200 shares. Sand Hill Global Ltd Com owns 43,104 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Diversified Tru Comm invested 0.18% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2.39 million shares. Mitchell Cap Mgmt has invested 0.47% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 6,957 shares. Boltwood Capital Mgmt has 12,785 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership reported 16 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 0% or 57 shares. 12,354 were accumulated by Triangle Wealth Mngmt. Daiwa Securities Gp has invested 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49,690 shares to 356,300 shares, valued at $127.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 677,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $79.99 million for 398.25 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. Shares for $1.62M were sold by Benioff Marc on Tuesday, February 12. Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $18,169. Another trade for 6,331 shares valued at $1.03M was made by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12. BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800 worth of stock. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4,508 shares to 893,093 shares, valued at $305.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Financials Etf (IYF) by 9,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,131 shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Impact Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 56,718 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Amalgamated Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 48,340 shares. Commercial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 737,598 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. New Amsterdam Prns accumulated 7,640 shares. 15,936 were reported by Westpac. 332,044 were accumulated by Torray Limited Liability Company. Barometer Mgmt reported 68,468 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Vanguard owns 19.17M shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 9,074 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Com Nj stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Brinker Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,045 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 10,254 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).