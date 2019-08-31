Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Telemark Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake; As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stock Price Were Volatile, Autus Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $814,560

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.59M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer. via @cnbctech; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 55.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 13,395 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $655,000, down from 30,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Superconductor Corp by 250,000 shares to 794,044 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $76.85 million for 433.53 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,335 shares to 96,987 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 22,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

