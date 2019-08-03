Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Has Increased Holding by $1.01 Million; Harvey Investment Co Position in O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Has Decreased by $4.77 Million

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 6,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 201,048 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.84 million, up from 194,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 12.97 million shares traded or 93.32% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and Innovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 12,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 105,346 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.91M, down from 117,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $369.93. About 631,666 shares traded or 3.60% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to AI-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $368.11 million for 19.27 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $35.51 million activity. LAURO JEFFREY ALAN bought $19,000 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Thursday, August 1. BURCHFIELD JAY D also sold $563,880 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Wednesday, February 13. HENSLEE GREGORY L sold $18.72 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Tuesday, February 12. SHAW JEFF M sold $1.36M worth of stock or 3,615 shares.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa Spnsrd Adr Rep Rg Sh (NSRGY) by 7,719 shares to 20,910 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $11.85 million activity.