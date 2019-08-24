Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder South Street Advisors Lowered Holding by $368,772 as Market Value Declined; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Increased Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Position by $2.94 Million

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 2.06M shares traded or 30.27% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 17/05/2018 – TPG’S APOLLO TOWERS IS SAID TO SEEK MERGER WITH PAN ASIA; 23/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht receives Starboard-led bid for rail unit; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES FINAL DIV/SHR 3 RUPEES; 11/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From APL Apollo Tubes Ltd; 08/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF NOTES WAS 99.892%; 08/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – TO USE NET PROCEEDS & CASH ON HAND TO REPAY OUTSTANDING TERM LOAN FACILITY UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 05/03/2018 U.S. DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS ASK KUSHNER COS, WHITE HOUSE FOR DOCUMENTS FOLLOWING REPORTED LOANS FROM CITIBANK, APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT -STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – FEW FUNDS AFFILIATED WITH CO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH REALTY PARTNERS TO SELECTIVELY INVEST IN ITALIAN REAL ESTATE MARKET; 14/05/2018 – Apollo Global: QDOBA Names Keith Guilbault as CEO

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 2,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 109,547 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.35M, down from 111,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14 million shares traded or 245.48% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $329.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,680 shares to 15,933 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco New York holds 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 31,296 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 4,905 shares in its portfolio. Tru Company Of Vermont owns 30,531 shares. Homrich & Berg invested in 0.02% or 2,667 shares. Coldstream Cap has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Riverbridge Prns Llc reported 354,224 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 2.09% or 500,856 shares. Kopp Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.22% or 1,726 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Co Oh reported 6,938 shares stake. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bank has invested 0.91% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Advisor Lc reported 16,196 shares. Capstone Advsrs Lc accumulated 4,670 shares or 0.01% of the stock. City Holding Com reported 176 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested 0.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, First Heartland Consultants Incorporated has 0.06% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 421.03 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.