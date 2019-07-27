Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder South Street Advisors Cut Stake by $368,772; Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Campbell Newman Asset Management Decreased Its Holding

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 30,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,433 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03M, down from 135,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK SAYS ON TARGET TO HIT $50B/YR SERVICES REV TARGET; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 26/04/2018 – Pete Najarian: From the desk of @HalftimeReport $AAPL Wearables has not only become its fastest-growing revenue source behind; 14/05/2018 – Tim Cook Opens a New Front in Apple-Facebook Battle — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Rumors suggest Apple could acquire `all or parts of’ media company Condé Nast; 23/05/2018 – iPhone Czar Seeks $4.3 Billion IPO to Emerge From Apple’s Shadow; 27/03/2018 – Apple Introduces New 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support; 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 13/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 2,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,547 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.35M, down from 111,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $647.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK) by 28,258 shares to 160,512 shares, valued at $13.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) by 10,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 444.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 948 shares to 36,283 shares, valued at $11.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 18,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL).