Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder Scholtz & Company Trimmed Its Position by $614,872; Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Shares Rose While Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Increased Its Position

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 201.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 749,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.03 million, up from 371,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 9.77 million shares traded or 17.07% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 4,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 26,458 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01M, down from 30,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.76M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: LARGEST PUBLIC-SECTOR DEAL WITH USDA LAST QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 191.23 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

