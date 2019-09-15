Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder Scholtz & Company Has Lowered Its Position; Columbia Asset Management Increases Stake in Home Depot (HD)

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 1,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 41,926 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.72 million, up from 40,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 4,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 26,458 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01 million, down from 30,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.51M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 24/05/2018 – Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center for Tenth Consecutive Year; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roanoke Asset invested 4.15% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.61M shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt invested 0.7% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Puzo Michael J reported 24,192 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 64 shares. 3.67 million were reported by Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Com. Lincoln National Corp invested 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc holds 0.38% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 15,607 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has 2.1% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bell Bankshares invested in 0.15% or 3,163 shares. Benin accumulated 0.23% or 2,591 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 32,506 shares. Iron Ltd Liability Company holds 1,240 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Tru invested in 6,597 shares. Waters Parkerson And Co Ltd Com has 3.72% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 220,795 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 191.23 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

