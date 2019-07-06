Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder Oak Associates LTD Cut Stake as Market Value Declined; Permit Capital Stake in Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Upped by $1.01 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 77,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 490,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, up from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 3.36M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 3,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,325 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, down from 49,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.90M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Lc reported 0.01% stake. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Incorporated Oh owns 12,484 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 1.19M shares. Aqr Capital Management has invested 0.04% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp invested in 0.06% or 502,116 shares. Sterling Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 171,253 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Investec Asset Limited has 0.11% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Monarch Asset Mgmt owns 874,120 shares. Philadelphia Of San Francisco Llc, a California-based fund reported 390,777 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 5.75M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 2.69M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q1 Earnings Show That MGIC Stock Has A Ways To Go – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BTIG sees private mortgage insurers attractively valued – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGIC Investment: It Pays To Dig – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2016. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MGIC CEO to Participate in KBW Real Estate Finance and Asset Management Conference – PRNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “MGIC enters separation agreement with chief risk officer – Milwaukee Business Journal” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.23 million for 429.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) by 7,989 shares to 10,507 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 31,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 43 sales for $37.62 million activity. Conway Craig had sold 200 shares worth $32,216 on Friday, February 15. Roos John Victor had sold 114 shares worth $16,944. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider Tallapragada Srinivas sold $53,992. Harris Parker also sold $941,979 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, January 15. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514. $745,750 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 16.