Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Melvin Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding by $10.59 Million as Share Price Declined; Corelogic (CLGX) Shareholder Alphaone Investment Services Raised Its Stake by $309,345 as Share Value Rose

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 446.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 7,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.12% . The institutional investor held 9,235 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $386,000, up from 1,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.07. About 64,617 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 29/05/2018 – Nationally, values rose 6.5 percent annually, unchanged compared to February, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price indices; 31/05/2018 – CoreLogic Report Finds 6.9 Million Homes at Risk of Hurricane Storm Surge Damage with $1.6 Trillion in Potential Reconstruction; 06/03/2018 CoreLogic Reports Home Prices Rose More Than 6 Percent Year Over Year for the Sixth Consecutive Month in January; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic: Feb. Foreclosure Inventory Rate 0.6%; 30/03/2018 – Inside Mtg [Reg]: Freddie Mac to Tap CoreLogic’s Sam Khater as Chief Economist; 23/04/2018 – DJ CoreLogic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLGX); 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q EPS 34c; 03/04/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Home Prices Rose 6.7 Percent Year Over Year, Increasing for the Seventh Consecutive Month in February; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q Net $28.3M; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic: February Foreclosure Rate Declined 0.2 Percentage Points Yr Over Yr

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 70,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $172.47M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $148.23. About 1.26 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 815,437 shares to 940,000 shares, valued at $159.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 300,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (NYSE:SIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CLGX shares while 67 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 70.31 million shares or 0.84% less from 70.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Bessemer reported 1.87M shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 8,475 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Prudential Financial has invested 0.02% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 430,837 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 27,000 shares. Next Financial Group has invested 0% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Landscape Mgmt Ltd owns 4,906 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 13,315 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 25 shares. Moreover, Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has 0.16% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Geode Management Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 963,200 shares.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $128.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) by 51,380 shares to 38,355 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 13,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,057 shares, and cut its stake in Lantheus Hldgs Inc.