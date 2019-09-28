Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder Main Street Research Lifted Its Position; Hamilton Lane Advisors Position In Trupanion (TRUP) Was Has Increased

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 11,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 32,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 145,665 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 3494.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 87,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 90,085 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.67M, up from 2,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 5.74M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 33,228 shares to 7,590 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc. by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,589 shares, and cut its stake in Zuora Inc..

More notable recent Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adding Insult To Injury: Shorting Pet Insurance – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Trupanion Stock Gained 14.3% in February – Motley Fool” published on March 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trupanion: Downgrading To $1 As Rate Spiral Takes Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trupanion, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.