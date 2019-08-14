Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Lone Pine Capital Lifted Stake by $205.75 Million as Stock Value Declined; Nokota Management LP Has Lowered Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position by $54.53 Million as Stock Value Rose

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 47.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 801,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 893,594 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.09 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $59.23. About 1.12M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 197.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.96M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310.44 million, up from 658,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $140.04. About 5.93M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 347,931 shares to 597,931 shares, valued at $23.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.47M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership owns 43,768 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 681,853 shares. 4,119 are held by Aviance Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Oakworth Cap reported 203 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 26,321 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Addison Cap Comm owns 48,059 shares or 2.5% of their US portfolio. 2,964 were accumulated by Van Eck Assocs Corporation. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 2,700 shares. Peoples Svcs stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 14,000 shares. Sandler Capital reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). First Republic Management Inc stated it has 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 1.18 million shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 632 shares. 9,321 are owned by Cognios Ltd Liability. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Oh reported 1.14 million shares stake. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability holds 1.25% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 33,015 shares. Creative Planning owns 69,430 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) has invested 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Company reported 1.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.7% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 29.86 million shares. Permanens LP stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cookson Peirce And Inc accumulated 147,211 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Freestone Capital Lc owns 8,400 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 1.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 4.53 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 90,000 shares to 651,661 shares, valued at $1.16 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.83 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.84M shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).